Rogers Communication, Inc. $RCI Shares Bought by A&I Financial Services LLC

A&I Financial Services LLC increased its position in Rogers Communication, Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,928 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the quarter. A&I Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Rogers Communication were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RCI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communication by 303.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,538,620 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $148,047,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166,861 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communication by 373.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,870,559 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $76,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263,859 shares during the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communication by 1,252.8% during the first quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 2,312,136 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $61,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141,227 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communication by 380.4% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,348,091 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $62,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canoe Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communication by 550.0% during the second quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 1,421,228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $42,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RCI opened at $35.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.72. Rogers Communication, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.18 and a twelve month high of $40.70. The company has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Rogers Communication ( NYSE:RCI Get Free Report ) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Rogers Communication had a return on equity of 21.59% and a net margin of 7.33%.The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Rogers Communication, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.3672 per share. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. This is a positive change from Rogers Communication’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Rogers Communication’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.64%.

RCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Rogers Communication from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rogers Communication in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rogers Communication in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping and express pickup services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

