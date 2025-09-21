Ridgeline Wealth LLC Reduces Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF $ESGU

Ridgeline Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Ridgeline Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Ridgeline Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $3,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 205,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,016,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 50,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 129,600.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sofi Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 637.4% in the first quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 5,303 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ ESGU opened at $145.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.42. The company has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $105.18 and a 12 month high of $145.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a $0.3655 dividend. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

