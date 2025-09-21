Reviewing FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) and iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT)

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) and iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for FOX and iHeartMedia, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FOX 0 2 0 0 2.00 iHeartMedia 0 4 1 0 2.20

iHeartMedia has a consensus target price of $2.92, indicating a potential downside of 3.74%. Given iHeartMedia’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe iHeartMedia is more favorable than FOX.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FOX $16.30 billion 1.49 $2.26 billion $4.91 11.11 iHeartMedia $3.85 billion 0.12 -$1.01 billion ($2.43) -1.25

This table compares FOX and iHeartMedia”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

FOX has higher revenue and earnings than iHeartMedia. iHeartMedia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FOX, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.4% of FOX shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.9% of iHeartMedia shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.1% of FOX shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of iHeartMedia shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares FOX and iHeartMedia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FOX 13.88% 18.86% 9.56% iHeartMedia -9.68% -2.84% -1.74%

Volatility & Risk

FOX has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iHeartMedia has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

FOX beats iHeartMedia on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S. Television segment produces, acquires, markets, and distributes programming through the FOX broadcast network, advertising supported video-on-demand service Tubi, and operates power broadcast television stations including duopolies and other digital platform; and produces content for third parties. The Credible segment engages in the consumer finance marketplace. The FOX Studio Lot segment provides television and film production services along with office space, studio operation services and includes all operations of the facility. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc. operates as an audio media company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship and events, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents syndicated radio programs and services to radio station affiliates. It also delivers real-time traffic flow and incident information, and weather updates, sports, and news. The Digital Audio Group segment provides podcasting, digital sites, newsletters, digital services, and programs; and iHeartRadio, a mobile app and web based service for radio stations, digital only stations, custom artist stations, and podcasts. The Audio and Media Services Group segment engages in the media representation business; and provides scheduling and broadcast software and services. This segment also provides RCS, a cloud and on-premises broadcast software, such as radio and television automation, music scheduling, newsroom automation, advertising sales management, disaster recovery solutions; and real-time audio recognition technology to radio and television stations, cable channels, record labels, advertisers, and agencies, as well as media streaming and research services. The company was formerly known as CC Media Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to iHeartMedia, Inc. in September 2014. The company is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

