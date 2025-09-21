Reviewing Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) & Treasure Global (NASDAQ:TGL)

Treasure Global (NASDAQ:TGL – Get Free Report) and Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Treasure Global and Coupang’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Treasure Global alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Treasure Global -99.73% -22.72% -21.33% Coupang 1.13% 7.47% 1.98%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Treasure Global and Coupang, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Treasure Global 0 0 0 0 0.00 Coupang 0 2 7 1 2.90

Earnings & Valuation

Coupang has a consensus price target of $33.11, indicating a potential upside of 0.49%. Given Coupang’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Coupang is more favorable than Treasure Global.

This table compares Treasure Global and Coupang”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Treasure Global $1.47 million 3.09 -$6.59 million N/A N/A Coupang $30.27 billion 1.98 $154.00 million $0.20 164.75

Coupang has higher revenue and earnings than Treasure Global.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.7% of Coupang shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Treasure Global shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of Coupang shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Treasure Global has a beta of 2.85, meaning that its share price is 185% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coupang has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Coupang beats Treasure Global on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Treasure Global

(Get Free Report)

Treasure Global Inc. offers e-commerce activities through its platform. Its platform provides consumers and merchants instant rebates and affiliate cashback programs, while providing a seamless e-payment solution with rebates in both e-commerce and physical retailers/merchant settings. The company offers ZCITY App, a payment gateway platform. Treasure Global Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Coupang

(Get Free Report)

Coupang, Inc., together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services. In addition, the company offers Rocket Fresh, which offers fresh groceries; Coupang Eats, a restaurant ordering and delivery services; and Coupang Play, an online content streaming services, as well as advertising products. It also performs operations and support services in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Singapore, China, Japan, and India. Coupang, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Treasure Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treasure Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.