Rep. Val T. Hoyle Sells Off Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Representative Val T. Hoyle (D-Oregon) recently sold shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI). In a filing disclosed on September 12th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Johnson Controls International stock on August 19th.

Representative Val T. Hoyle also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) on 8/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) on 8/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 8/19/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) on 8/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) on 8/19/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) on 8/7/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of United Rentals (NYSE:URI) on 8/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) on 8/7/2025.

NYSE JCI opened at $108.68 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $68.03 and a 52-week high of $112.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $71.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.31.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.650-3.680 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.140-1.170 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, June 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $9.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 13.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 47.48%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JCI. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.58.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the second quarter valued at approximately $795,325,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,110,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 140.8% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,575,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675,157 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 747.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,034,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 232.4% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,124,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,007 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $149,395.32. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 139,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,651,562.54. This trade represents a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 5,917 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.73, for a total transaction of $625,604.41. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 25,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,643,778.65. This trade represents a 19.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,183 shares of company stock worth $1,071,501 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Hoyle

Val Hoyle (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Oregon’s 4th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Hoyle (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Oregon’s 4th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Val Hoyle was born in California and lives in Springfield, Oregon. Hoyle graduated from Merrimack High School. She earned a B.A. in political science from Emmanuel College in 1992. Her career experience includes working as a director at United Way of Lane County, a policy fellow at Wayne Morse Center for Law and Politics, and a commissioner at the Oregon Bureau of Labor and Industries. Hoyle has also worked in domestic and international sales, as well as manufacturing distribution.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

