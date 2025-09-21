Rep. Lisa C. McClain Purchases Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG). In a filing disclosed on September 12th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Kite Realty Group Trust stock on August 13th.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) on 8/28/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) on 8/19/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) on 8/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) on 8/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 8/13/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) on 8/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) on 8/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of US Foods (NYSE:USFD) on 8/13/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) on 8/13/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) on 8/13/2025.

Kite Realty Group Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KRG opened at $22.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.16. Kite Realty Group Trust has a twelve month low of $18.51 and a twelve month high of $28.24.

Kite Realty Group Trust Announces Dividend

Kite Realty Group Trust ( NYSE:KRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $211.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.74 million. Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 5.21%. Kite Realty Group Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.060-2.100 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 11.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,416,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,229,000 after buying an additional 1,250,549 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 133.6% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,960,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408,442 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,956,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,918,000 after purchasing an additional 773,023 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,879,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,183,000 after purchasing an additional 40,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,838,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,615,000 after purchasing an additional 459,752 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Kite Realty Group Trust

In related news, CEO John A. Kite sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $1,135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 54,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,546.70. This trade represents a 48.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KRG. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Friday, September 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kite Realty Group Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company’s primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

