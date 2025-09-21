Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Buys APi Group Corporation (NYSE:APG) Shares

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of APi Group Corporation (NYSE:APG). In a filing disclosed on September 12th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in APi Group stock on August 26th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) on 9/2/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) on 9/2/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Avient (NYSE:AVNT) on 9/2/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) on 8/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) on 8/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) on 8/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) on 8/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) on 8/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fortive (NYSE:FTV) on 8/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) on 8/26/2025.

Shares of APG stock opened at $34.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.45. APi Group Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $36.55. The firm has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.35 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.65.

APi Group ( NYSE:APG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. APi Group had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 3.35%.The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. APi Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that APi Group Corporation will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other APi Group news, Director Martin E. Franklin sold 1,200,000 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.64, for a total value of $41,568,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 19,868,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,254,885.60. The trade was a 5.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Lillie sold 95,000 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $3,346,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,348,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,873,598.23. The trade was a 1.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,789,843 shares of company stock worth $62,262,672. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APG. Bares Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of APi Group in the second quarter worth about $30,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of APi Group in the first quarter worth about $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in APi Group by 105.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in APi Group by 339.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in APi Group by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded APi Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.67 price target on shares of APi Group in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of APi Group in a research report on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded APi Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered APi Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.10.

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

