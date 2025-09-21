Reddit Inc. $RDDT Holdings Lifted by Congress Park Capital LLC

Congress Park Capital LLC increased its holdings in Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Reddit were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reddit by 275.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in Reddit in the second quarter valued at about $50,473,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in Reddit by 1,414.2% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 7,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 7,071 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Reddit by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Reddit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000.

Get Reddit alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on RDDT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Reddit from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Reddit to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Reddit in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Reddit from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of Reddit in a research note on Monday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.88.

Reddit Trading Down 1.8%

RDDT opened at $265.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 241.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.28. Reddit Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.60 and a 12 month high of $282.95.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.25. Reddit had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 12.97%.The company had revenue of $499.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Reddit has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Reddit Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 18,000 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.22, for a total value of $4,701,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 494,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,069,846.88. The trade was a 3.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andrew Vollero sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.09, for a total value of $6,542,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 284,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,974,199.12. This trade represents a 9.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 360,126 shares of company stock worth $73,529,359 over the last three months. 34.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Reddit

(Free Report)

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reddit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reddit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.