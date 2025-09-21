Red Hill Minerals Limited Plans Final Dividend of $0.07 (ASX:RHI)

Red Hill Minerals Limited (ASX:RHI – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Friday, September 19th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Thursday, October 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 191.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 24th.

Red Hill Minerals Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $241.76 million, a P/E ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.55.

Get Red Hill Minerals alerts:

About Red Hill Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Red Hill Minerals Limited engages in the exploration of gold and base metals in Western Australia. It also explores for battery metals and aggregates. The company holds 100% interest in the Red Hill Minerals West Pilbara project covering 1,600 square kilometers, located adjacent to the western margin of the Hamersley Basin.

Receive News & Ratings for Red Hill Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Hill Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.