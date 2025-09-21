Red Hill Minerals Limited Plans Final Dividend of $0.07 (ASX:RHI)

Red Hill Minerals Limited (ASX:RHI – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Friday, September 19th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Thursday, October 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 191.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 24th.
Red Hill Minerals Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $241.76 million, a P/E ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.55.
About Red Hill Minerals
