Rambus, Inc. $RMBS Shares Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Rambus, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 392.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 881,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 702,704 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.82% of Rambus worth $56,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Rambus during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rambus during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rambus during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rambus by 1,260.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of Rambus by 19,360.0% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on RMBS shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Rambus from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Rambus from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Rambus from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Rambus from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.50.

Rambus Trading Down 4.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $102.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.28 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.90. Rambus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.15 and a 1-year high of $107.67.

Insider Activity at Rambus

In other news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total value of $642,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 30,824 shares in the company, valued at $2,639,459.12. This trade represents a 19.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Emiko Higashi sold 1,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.75, for a total value of $83,581.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 62,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,843,514. This represents a 1.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,260 shares of company stock valued at $2,407,852. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

