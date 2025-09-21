Quantum Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil $UCO

Quantum Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 21,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Separately, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the first quarter valued at $345,000.

NYSEARCA:UCO opened at $22.45 on Friday. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil has a 12 month low of $17.78 and a 12 month high of $31.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.00.

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

