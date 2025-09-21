Quantum Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 90,744 SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust $GLDM

Quantum Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 90,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,946,000. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust accounts for 0.8% of Quantum Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 14,596,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,294 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $395,321,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 7.0% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,004,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,832,000 after purchasing an additional 261,613 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 55.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,729,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,911,000 after purchasing an additional 972,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 23.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,715,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,078,000 after buying an additional 518,772 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA GLDM opened at $72.95 on Friday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12-month low of $50.67 and a 12-month high of $73.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.42.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Company Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

