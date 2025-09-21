Quantum Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF $DFGP

Quantum Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP – Free Report) by 13.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 201,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,501 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Quantum Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF were worth $10,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 111.0% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 9,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 5,093 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Management LLC now owns 260,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,216,000 after purchasing an additional 23,642 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 65,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 13,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC now owns 97,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,290,000 after buying an additional 51,780 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DFGP opened at $55.58 on Friday. Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $51.92 and a one year high of $55.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.00.

About Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (DFGP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking to maximize total returns through investments in the global fixed income space. Holdings include debt securities of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.