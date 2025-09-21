Quantum Financial Advisors LLC Has $279,000 Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc $TT

Quantum Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 208.3% in the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 97.9% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 22,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $9,223,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 123,713 shares in the company, valued at $50,722,330. This represents a 15.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TT. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $445.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $416.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $463.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $457.40.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

TT stock opened at $406.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $298.15 and a 1 year high of $476.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $428.42 and its 200-day moving average is $401.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.10.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 36.61% and a net margin of 13.76%.The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.050-13.050 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

