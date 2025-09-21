Quantum Financial Advisors LLC Has $16.63 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF $VMBS

Quantum Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 358,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,990 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF makes up about 2.3% of Quantum Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $16,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Breakwater Investment Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. LRI Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 138.9% during the first quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the second quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 37.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of VMBS stock opened at $47.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.05. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $44.65 and a one year high of $47.40.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

