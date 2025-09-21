Quantum Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG

Quantum Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 66 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5 shares during the period. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Booking by 27.3% during the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the first quarter valued at $203,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter worth about $3,592,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Booking by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $5,444.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5,570.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $5,235.05. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $3,985.57 and a 1-year high of $5,839.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.39.

Booking Announces Dividend

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $55.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $50.32 by $5.08. Booking had a net margin of 19.23% and a negative return on equity of 134.19%. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $41.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Booking has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $9.60 dividend. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $5,750.00 to $6,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Susquehanna increased their target price on Booking from $6,000.00 to $6,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Booking from $5,900.00 to $6,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Booking from $5,700.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,808.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Vanessa Ames Wittman sold 15 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,500.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,108,500. This represents a 1.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry Quinlan sold 64 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,587.11, for a total value of $357,575.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,089,486.45. The trade was a 24.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,195 shares of company stock valued at $23,467,630. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

