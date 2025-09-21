Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR Shares Sold by Busey Bank

Busey Bank decreased its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 30.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,590 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the quarter. Busey Bank’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on PWR. Northland Securities lowered Quanta Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $354.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $432.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Daiwa America lowered Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 price objective (up from $360.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Northland Capmk downgraded Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.19.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of PWR opened at $389.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $387.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $339.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.01 billion, a PE ratio of 60.27, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.01. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.08 and a 1 year high of $424.94.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 3.73%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Quanta Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.280-10.880 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 6.19%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Articles

