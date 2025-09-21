Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Sells 187 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF $FV

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lowered its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 30,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,780,000 after purchasing an additional 7,173 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 119,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Virtus Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FV opened at $62.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.07. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1-year low of $47.04 and a 1-year high of $63.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th were paid a $0.096 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

