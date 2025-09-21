Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Purchases 4,713 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAC

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,713 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 0.9% of Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFAC. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $108,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

DFAC opened at $38.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.87. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $38.70. The firm has a market cap of $37.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.96.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

