Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Invests $204,000 in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November $GNOV

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:GNOV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNOV. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November by 106,825.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 4,273 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November during the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GNOV opened at $37.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $270.44 million, a P/E ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 0.34. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November has a 1 year low of $29.17 and a 1 year high of $37.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.68.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF -November (GNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

