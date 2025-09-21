Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Has $2.72 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,828 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Walmart makes up approximately 1.2% of Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 25,915 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.7% during the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.4% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,794 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.8% during the first quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.4% during the first quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CTO Suresh Kumar sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.47, for a total value of $3,104,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 1,787,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,921,584. This represents a 1.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.14, for a total value of $1,248,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 932,313 shares in the company, valued at $88,700,258.82. The trade was a 1.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,107 shares of company stock valued at $13,183,727 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $102.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.64. The company has a market cap of $816.42 billion, a PE ratio of 38.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.11 and a twelve month high of $106.11.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $169.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.02 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Walmart from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Walmart from $111.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Walmart from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up from $108.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.03.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

