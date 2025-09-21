PVH (NYSE:PVH) vs. Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Head-To-Head Comparison

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) and PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Superior Group of Companies and PVH”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Superior Group of Companies alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Superior Group of Companies $565.68 million 0.32 $12.00 million $0.51 22.08 PVH $8.65 billion 0.48 $598.50 million $8.92 9.71

Institutional & Insider Ownership

PVH has higher revenue and earnings than Superior Group of Companies. PVH is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Superior Group of Companies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

33.8% of Superior Group of Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.3% of PVH shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.7% of Superior Group of Companies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of PVH shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Superior Group of Companies and PVH, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Superior Group of Companies 0 0 3 0 3.00 PVH 0 7 9 0 2.56

Superior Group of Companies currently has a consensus price target of $17.33, indicating a potential upside of 53.94%. PVH has a consensus price target of $95.27, indicating a potential upside of 10.03%. Given Superior Group of Companies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Superior Group of Companies is more favorable than PVH.

Dividends

Superior Group of Companies pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. PVH pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Superior Group of Companies pays out 109.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. PVH pays out 1.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Superior Group of Companies and PVH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Superior Group of Companies 1.44% 4.22% 2.00% PVH 5.34% 11.90% 5.32%

Risk & Volatility

Superior Group of Companies has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PVH has a beta of 1.84, suggesting that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PVH beats Superior Group of Companies on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Superior Group of Companies

(Get Free Report)

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to chain retailer, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries under BAMKO and HPI brands. The Healthcare Apparel segment manufactures and sells healthcare apparel, such as scrubs, lab coats, protective apparel, and patient gowns under the Fashion Seal Healthcare, CID Resources and Wink, and Carhartt brand names. This segment sells healthcare service apparel to healthcare laundries, dealers, distributors, and physical and e-commerce retailers. The Contact Centers segment offers outsourced, nearshore business process outsourcing, and contact and call-center support services. The company was formerly known as Superior Uniform Group, Inc. and changed its name to Superior Group of Companies, Inc. in May 2018. Superior Group of Companies, Inc. was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida.

About PVH

(Get Free Report)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds. The company offers its products under its own brands, such as TOMMY HILFIGER, TOMMY JEANS, Calvin Klein, CK Calvin Klein, Calvin Klein Jeans, Calvin Klein Underwear, and Calvin Klein Performance, as well as various other owned, licensed, and private label brands. It distributes its products at wholesale in department, chain, and specialty stores; through warehouse clubs, mass market, and off-price and independent retailers; and through company-operated full-price, outlet stores, and concession locations; and through digital commerce sites. PVH Corp. was founded in 1881 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.