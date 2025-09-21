PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) Shares Up 14.1% – Should You Buy?

PureTech Health plc (LON:PRTC – Get Free Report) shares were up 14.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 123 ($1.66) and last traded at GBX 121.40 ($1.64). Approximately 2,159,675 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 190% from the average daily volume of 743,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 106.40 ($1.43).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £293.65 million, a P/E ratio of 714.71 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 129.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 129.76.

In related news, insider Bharatt Chowrira purchased 167,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1 per share, with a total value of £1,677.39. Company insiders own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biopharma company, focuses on developing medicines for diseases caused by dysfunctions in the nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune systems. The company is developing a microbiome immune system drug-discovery platform and drug candidates for immune-mediated diseases; and products to induce weight loss and enhance glycaemic control through an orally administered capsule.

