Prosperity Planning Inc. Sells 621 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Prosperity Planning Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 0.8% of Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 138,625,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,686,743,000 after purchasing an additional 9,678,339 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 81,294,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,041,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421,606 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 21,876,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983,074 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,095,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,884,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $100.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $130.13 billion, a PE ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.22 and a 200 day moving average of $98.50. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $95.74 and a 52 week high of $101.65.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.