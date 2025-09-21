Prosperity Planning Inc. Sells 1,265 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Prosperity Planning Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 236.5% in the first quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $59.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.15. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $45.14 and a one year high of $60.51. The stock has a market cap of $171.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

