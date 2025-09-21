Prosperity Planning Inc. Buys 1,296 Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF $AVDE

Prosperity Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVDE. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $72,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 134,500.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $93,000.

Shares of AVDE stock opened at $78.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.18 and a 200-day moving average of $71.93. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $58.56 and a 12-month high of $79.13. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.94.

Avantis International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

