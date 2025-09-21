Propanc Biopharma Inc’s (OTCMKTS:PPCB) Quiet Period Will End on September 24th

Propanc Biopharma’s (OTCMKTS:PPCB – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, September 24th. Propanc Biopharma had issued 1,000,000 shares in its IPO on August 15th. The total size of the offering was $4,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Propanc Biopharma Price Performance

PPCB opened at $2.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.83. Propanc Biopharma has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $145.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

About Propanc Biopharma

Propanc Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops cancer treatments for patients with pancreatic, ovarian, and colorectal cancer in Australia. It offers PRP, a formulation lead product that is in preclinical phase of development designed to enhance the anti-cancer effects of multiple enzymes.

