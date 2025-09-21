Promising Small Cap Stocks To Watch Now – September 20th

Spring Valley Acquisition, AGM Group, and Nano Nuclear Energy are the three Small Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Small-cap stocks are shares of publicly traded companies with relatively small market capitalizations, typically ranging from about $300 million to $2 billion. Because these firms are less established and have lower trading volumes than larger companies, their stock prices tend to be more volatile. Investors often seek small caps for their greater growth potential, but they must weigh that against the higher liquidity and business-risk these companies carry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Small Cap stocks within the last several days.
Spring Valley Acquisition (SV)
AGM Group (AGMH)
Nano Nuclear Energy (NNE)
