Prologis, Inc. $PLD Holdings Cut by Lantz Financial LLC

Lantz Financial LLC decreased its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alley Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 108,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,111,000 after purchasing an additional 54,914 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at $2,120,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1,451.2% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 31,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 29,170 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 297,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,232,000 after purchasing an additional 25,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ally Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,019. This represents a 9.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lori A. Palazzolo sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total transaction of $2,783,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 414 shares in the company, valued at $46,090.62. This trade represents a 98.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of PLD stock opened at $113.47 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.35 and a 12-month high of $127.93. The company has a market capitalization of $105.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. Prologis had a net margin of 40.29% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Prologis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.750-5.800 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PLD. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $119.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 15th. Mizuho set a $118.00 price target on shares of Prologis and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.00 price objective on Prologis and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.58.

About Prologis

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

See Also

