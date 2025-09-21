Profit Investment Management LLC Has $1.14 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Profit Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,156 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIS. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 274.0% in the 1st quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 489 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.18.

Walt Disney Price Performance

NYSE:DIS opened at $113.71 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $80.10 and a 12 month high of $124.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.15. The firm has a market cap of $204.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

