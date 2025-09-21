Piper Sandler Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Stock Price

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $56.00 to $49.00 in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CBRL. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 15th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.43.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CBRL

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CBRL opened at $43.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $968.75 million, a P/E ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.91. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 52-week low of $33.85 and a 52-week high of $71.93.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $868.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.31%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBRL. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the first quarter worth $78,750,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the first quarter worth $389,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the first quarter worth $4,795,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 53.2% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 28,442 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the first quarter worth $342,000. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.