Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF $GSLC

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 39.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GSLC. LongView Wealth Management bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. SK Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 321,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,077,000 after acquiring an additional 4,034 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 130,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,834,000 after acquiring an additional 10,876 shares during the period. Finally, Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 541,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,756,000 after acquiring an additional 9,438 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $130.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $94.88 and a 1-year high of $130.44.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

