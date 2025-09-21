Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Has $30,000 Stake in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF $AVDV

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV – Free Report) by 117.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Frontier Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 1,045.7% during the first quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 596,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,570,000 after purchasing an additional 544,045 shares during the period. Emprise Bank grew its holdings in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Emprise Bank now owns 245,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,479,000 after buying an additional 21,299 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 216,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,081,000 after buying an additional 14,746 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 32.6% during the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 152,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,657,000 after buying an additional 37,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 25.1% during the first quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 115,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,028,000 after buying an additional 23,128 shares in the last quarter.

Get Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF stock opened at $87.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.33. Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $60.74 and a 12-month high of $88.99. The company has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.07.

About Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF

The Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (AVDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World EX-U.S. Small Cap index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of non-US small-cap value companies in developed markets. AVDV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.