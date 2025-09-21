Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Has $213,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF $SLYV

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. cut its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 787 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 67,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,256,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF stock opened at $89.31 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $65.96 and a 52 week high of $96.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.17 and a 200-day moving average of $79.91.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.