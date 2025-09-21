Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Has $187,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 54.1% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Bank AR bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $84.29 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $78.66 and a 1-year high of $84.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.00.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

