Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Grows Stock Position in Kimco Realty Corporation $KIM

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 40.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Compound Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 14,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 12,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 58,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 9,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 46,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimco Realty Stock Down 1.0%

Kimco Realty stock opened at $21.94 on Friday. Kimco Realty Corporation has a twelve month low of $17.93 and a twelve month high of $25.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.32.

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

Kimco Realty ( NYSE:KIM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 28.54%.The business had revenue of $525.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Kimco Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.730-1.750 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corporation will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KIM shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Kimco Realty from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kimco Realty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.85.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

