Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.7%

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $140.46 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $112.05 and a 52 week high of $142.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $137.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.09.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

