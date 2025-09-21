Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Decreases Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Accent Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Alibaba Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,336 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in Alibaba Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 16,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,225,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Alibaba Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Stock Up 0.2%

BABA opened at $162.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $388.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.11. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $80.06 and a one year high of $167.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on BABA shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $148.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Arete Research raised Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Zacks Research raised Alibaba Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.81.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

