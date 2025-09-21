Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Trims Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,685 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 295.9% in the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 24.5%

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $86.90 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $66.95 and a 52-week high of $87.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.98 and a 200 day moving average of $81.12. The company has a market capitalization of $148.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

