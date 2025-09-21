Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 201 Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF $USXF

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 37.3% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 95,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 94,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,403,000 after acquiring an additional 3,881 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 32.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 9,435 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 0.1%

NASDAQ USXF opened at $56.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.87 and its 200-day moving average is $51.39. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $57.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a $0.1251 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

