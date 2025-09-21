Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 187 Shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF $SYLD

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYLD. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF stock opened at $68.47 on Friday. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $54.75 and a 52 week high of $76.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.69. The stock has a market cap of $982.47 million, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 18th were issued a $0.4917 dividend. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 18th.

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

