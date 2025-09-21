Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF $DFSI

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 5,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. United Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. United Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Family Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 56,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Level Financial Advisors now owns 26,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of DFSI stock opened at $41.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $799.89 million, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of -0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.09 and its 200 day moving average is $38.07. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 12 month low of $31.30 and a 12 month high of $41.40.

About Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF

The Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of non-US developed market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.