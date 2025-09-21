Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $4.11 Million Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF $STIP

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 22.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,390 shares during the quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,957,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,541,000 after purchasing an additional 63,214 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,777,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,913,000 after buying an additional 205,304 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,604,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,038,000 after buying an additional 65,726 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 51.9% during the first quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 994,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,951,000 after buying an additional 340,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 115.2% during the first quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 946,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,901,000 after buying an additional 506,435 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0%

NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $103.48 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.13 and a 52-week high of $103.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.82.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.