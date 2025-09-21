Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 137,106 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF $EFV

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 384,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,106 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $24,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFV. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $281,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 38,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 11,327 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 134.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 5,760 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $542,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $362,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

BATS EFV opened at $67.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $51.05 and a one year high of $66.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.68.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

