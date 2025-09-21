Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies Inc $LHX

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 18.5% in the second quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 22.4% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 14.3% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.9% in the second quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OxenFree Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth about $224,000. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LHX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.47.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $283.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $273.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.76. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $193.09 and a 1 year high of $286.81.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 7.94%.The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.24 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.400-10.600 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 53.63%.

Insider Activity

In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 83,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.90, for a total transaction of $23,231,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 145,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,747,282.20. The trade was a 36.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 195,138 shares of company stock valued at $53,571,774 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

