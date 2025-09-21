Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) CFO Sells $97,380.24 in Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) CFO Balaji Gandhi sold 4,183 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total value of $97,380.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 99,125 shares in the company, valued at $2,307,630. This trade represents a 4.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

On Thursday, July 17th, Balaji Gandhi sold 886 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total value of $23,824.54.

PHR stock opened at $23.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -56.83 and a beta of 0.72. Phreesia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.07 and a 1-year high of $32.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.38.

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $117.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.39 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 8.75% and a negative net margin of 5.35%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Phreesia has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHR. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 2.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 14,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Phreesia by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 45,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Phreesia by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 92,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 9.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PHR shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Phreesia from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Phreesia from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Phreesia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Phreesia from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Phreesia from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twelve have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.08.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

