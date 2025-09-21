Petredis Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Petredis Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,688 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $9,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APH. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,743,239 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,098,190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,092,282 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 639.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 8,758,951 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $574,500,000 after purchasing an additional 7,573,750 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth $476,842,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Amphenol by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,168,971 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $798,163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154,860 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Amphenol by 108.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,564,252 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $386,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $115.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Amphenol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.62.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 40,076 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $4,430,802.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 39,884 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,575.04. The trade was a 50.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 113,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.29, for a total transaction of $12,462,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 665,924 shares of company stock valued at $73,369,357. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of APH opened at $124.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $151.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.48, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.15. Amphenol Corporation has a 12-month low of $56.45 and a 12-month high of $124.39.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Amphenol has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 26.29%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

