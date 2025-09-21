Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Trading Up 7.5% – Here’s What Happened

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Free Report) shares were up 7.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.21 and last traded at $6.26. Approximately 413,958 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 1,040,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.82.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PSNL shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of Personalis in a research note on Monday, September 8th. BTIG Research set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Personalis in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Personalis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.42.

Personalis Trading Up 4.8%

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.92. The firm has a market cap of $540.95 million, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.76.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.02. Personalis had a negative net margin of 113.70% and a negative return on equity of 47.57%. The business had revenue of $17.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.12 million. Personalis has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Personalis by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,188,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,231,000 after purchasing an additional 412,762 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Personalis by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,968,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,931,000 after purchasing an additional 169,884 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc grew its holdings in Personalis by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 1,759,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,542,000 after purchasing an additional 54,713 shares in the last quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP grew its holdings in Personalis by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP now owns 1,676,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,997,000 after purchasing an additional 500,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Personalis by 165.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,365,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,960,000 after acquiring an additional 851,422 shares in the last quarter. 61.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Personalis, Inc develops and markets advanced cancer genomic tests and analytics primarily in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its tests and analytics are used by pharmaceutical companies for translational research, biomarker discovery, and development of personalized cancer therapies, as well as advanced tests are used by physicians to detect cancer recurrence, monitor cancer evolution, and uncover insights for therapy selection.

