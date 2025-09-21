Perpetual Ltd Trims Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc $TT

Perpetual Ltd trimmed its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 22.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TT. WFA Asset Management Corp increased its position in Trane Technologies by 208.3% during the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 46.2% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 22,497 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $9,223,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 123,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,722,330. The trade was a 15.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Trane Technologies stock opened at $406.93 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $298.15 and a 12-month high of $476.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $90.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $428.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $401.72.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 36.61% and a net margin of 13.76%.The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.050-13.050 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TT shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $495.00 to $485.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $544.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Hsbc Global Res cut Trane Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $396.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $499.00 to $494.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $457.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on Trane Technologies

About Trane Technologies

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.