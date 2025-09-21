Perpetual Ltd Trims Holdings in Centene Corporation $CNC

Perpetual Ltd decreased its holdings in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,879 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in Centene in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Centene during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Centene during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Centene by 203.1% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its position in Centene by 273.8% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on CNC. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Centene from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Centene from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (down previously from $73.00) on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Sarah London acquired 19,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.50 per share, for a total transaction of $490,365.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 845,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,554,512.50. The trade was a 2.33% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.62 per share, for a total transaction of $248,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 32,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,840. This trade represents a 39.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Centene Price Performance

Centene stock opened at $31.77 on Friday. Centene Corporation has a 12-month low of $25.08 and a 12-month high of $76.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.39). Centene had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 1.15%.The firm had revenue of $48.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Centene has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.750-1.750 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Centene Corporation will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

